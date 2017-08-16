Clark Phillips, Jr., age 76, of Indian Trail, North Carolina, formerly of Cass, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017, at his home, with his wife and children by his side.

Born June 4, 1941, at Slaty Fork, he was a son of the late Clark Phillips, Sr. and Mary Sage Phillips.

Clark was a 1959 graduate of Green Bank High School. He married Barbara Kay Patterson December 26, 1961, in Clifton Forge, Virginia.

He served in the United States Army and was a member of the 1962 Doughboys All Service Football Championship team. He was self employed at Phillips Machine Company for more than 30 years..

Clark loved hunting, fishing and working. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elva June Ray and Glenda Long.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Ann Hise, and husband, Butch, of Monterey, Virginia, and Janice Phillips, and partner, Cliff Stanley, of Indian Trail, North Carolina; a son, Clark Phillips, III, and partner, Cindy Whiteside, of Indian Trail, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Crystal Phillips, and partner, Michael Stokes, and Elliott Boyd, and wife, Cindy, all of Staunton, Virginia, and Mandy Miller, and husband, Stephen, of Monroe, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Phillips, Robert Phillips, Thomas Boyd and Madalynn Boyd, all of Staunton, Virginia, Jenna Miller and Ava Miller, both of Monroe, North Carolina; a sister, Hilda Meeks, of Green Bank; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Friday, August 18, 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Mint Hill, North Carolina. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, August 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cass Community Center.