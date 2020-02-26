According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following cases were heard February 19 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Eden Denys Taylor, 34, of Indore, wherein defense counsel asked that the matter be continued for three weeks as Taylor is scheduled for a psychological evaluation. The defendant was given information concerning registration requirements for sex offenders. The matter is continued to March 18.

In the case the State vs Matthew J. Tuskan, 37, of Hillsboro, the state advised the court that it had provided a plea offer to the defense, which the state will hold for a week. Defense asked that the indictment be dismissed due to double jeopardy. The court will rule on that motion. The matter is set for a status conference/change of plea February 27.

Sentencing and disposition was held in the case the State vs John Martin Stull, 30, of Bartow, wherein defense counsel advised the court that Stull now has full-time employment, and asked for alternative sentencing with home confinement. Stull was sentenced to not less than one year nor more than five years in the state penitentiary. He will be allowed to discharge all but 60 days of his sentence on home incarceration. He received credit for 32 days served. Stull will be subject to drug screens by home confinement and day report officers, and will self report to Tygart Valley Regional Jail on weekends to serve out his time.