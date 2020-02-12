According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following cases were heard February 5 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

Jeremy D. Moore, 34, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial and the court granted a defense motion to move his trial to the next term of court. A status conference is set for May 6. Moore was indicted on one count, burglary; and one count, petit larceny.

A two-day jury trial is set for March 26 in the case the State vs Jamie Lee Green 34, of Marlinton. The state was instructed to disclose confidential informant information no later than the end of February.

The court found that Nelson Cortes, 44, of the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, had violated the terms of his home confinement agreement by drinking alcohol and consuming a controlled substance. Cortes was sanc- tioned with time served, and is permitted to continue on home incarceration with the added condition of entering a substance abuse program after an assessment. Cortes was remanded to custody until Randolph and Pocahontas counties review the courtesy agreement.

Charles R. Calhoun, 34, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. A two-day trial is set for April 13. Calhoun was indicted on one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; two counts, domestic battery; and destruction of property.

A psychological evaluation as to criminal responsibility is set for the first week of March for Phillip C. Dean, Jr., 46, of Marlinton. He waived his right to a speedy trial and the matter is set for a status conference March 25. Dean was indicted on one count, attempted murder; five counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; and one count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm.