According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held January 15 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

Defense counsel withdrew a motion for parole in the case the State vs Nelson Cortes, 44, an inmate in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. An evidentiary hearing is set for February 5. The court set bond at $2,500 with monitored home incarceration, but Cortes must serve a sentence set in Randolph County, as well. The defendant was remanded to custody.

Buck Ryan Barker, 58, of White Sulphur Springs, failed to appear for his bond revocation hearing. Further hearing is set for January 29. If he fails to appear at that time, a capias will be issued.

The defense counsel withdrew from the case the State vs Charles R. Calhoun, 34, of Marlinton, and the court appointed a new attorney to represent the defendant.

The following hearings were held January 16 before the Honorable Jennifer P. Dent:

Ina B. Pennington, 46, of Marlinton, was sentenced to the state penitentiary for not less than one year nor more than three years with 246 days’ credit for time served. She was referred to the RSAT [Residential Substance Abuse Treatment] program within the Department of Corrections. Court costs were assessed, but no fine was imposed. Pennington was remanded to custody.

Defense counsel will file additional motions concerning the indictment in the case the State vs Matthew J. Tuskan, 37, of Hillsboro. Plea negotiations are uncertain at this time. Motions hearing is set for February 19.

The court requested additional information on defense motion for a second psychological evaluation in the case the State vs Carrie L. Hickson, 41, of Cass. The court further directed that a second evaluation should encompass criminal responsibility, as well. A competency hearing is set for March 18.