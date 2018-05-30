According to Pocahontas County Circuit Court Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held May 23 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

Erica Newsome, 38, of Jacksonville, Florida, who had been declared competent to stand trial, appeared for a status conference, wherein she did not contest the results of the evaluation, and tendered a signed waiver of extradition. The State of West Virginia will dismiss its charge, concealment of a deceased body, and Newsome will be turned over to Florida authorities to face charges there with regard to the death of her daughter.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Christopher M. Gibson, 41, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of failure to register as a sex offender, first offense. The matter was turned over to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation. Gibson remains on bond.

A pre-trial motions hearing was held before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent May 25 in the case the State vs William White Williams, 71, of Mountain City, Tennessee. The court granted Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney Patrick Via’s motion to amend the complaint in this matter. Pre-trial is set for June 13. Trial remains on the court docket for June 22 at 9:30 a.m.