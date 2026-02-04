The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I. Via:

A hearing on motion to revoke bond was held in the case the State vs Rhonda Thayer, 50, of Hillsboro, wherein the defendant waived her right to preliminary and evidentiary hearings and admitted to violating the terms and conditions of her bond. The Court revoked bond and remanded her to custody. Defense asked that bond be reinstated. The Court reinstated bond on strict home confinement with everyday drug testing and Thayer is prohibited from any association with known felons or drug users.

Remote hearing on motion to continue trial was held in the case the State vs Michael Smith, Sr., 65, of Valley Bend, wherein the state presented a motion to continue Smith’s trial due to a recent long criminal trial and the subpoenas for witnesses for the Smith trial were not served by the sheriff’s department due to the process server serving as bailiff at the recent trial. The state also related that the doctor and nurse are not available for the trial date now. Defense counsel advised the court that the defendant adamantly objects to the continuance of this matter. Court granted the motion and set a two-day trial for March 10, in this term of court. Alternate date is March 31. The Clerk was directed to pull 40 jurors.

Remote hearing on motion to remove Day Report and monitoring was held in the case the State vs Luke Gum, 37, of Dunmore, wherein defense counsel asked for removal of the defendant’s ankle monitor and related that the defendant is having to recharge the unit at his workplace. The state indicated that GPS monitoring was previously done through cell phone service, but the Sheriff’s Department, through hiring a new home confinement officer, is not doing the same. Defense counsel also made a motion to allow Gum to travel for out of state employment in Virginia and for medical appointments. The state objected as some of the victims in this matter live in Virginia. The court denied the motions, noting that the trial is only seven weeks away.