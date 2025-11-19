A two-day jury trial was held October 29 and 30, 2025, in the case the State vs William Ball, Jr., 43, of Logan, with the Honorable Judge Patrick I Via presiding. The 12 jurors heard opening statements from the prosecution and defense; witnesses testified and evidence was presented.

The jury returned its verdict at the end of the second day. They found Ball guilty of the felony offense of Grand Larceny as contained in Count I of the Indictment, and to the felony offense of Burglary as contained in Count II. In person sentencing will be held December 17, 2025.

A defense motion to modify bond to allow Michael Smith, Sr., 65, of Valley Bend, to serve home confinement at his residence in Pocahontas County was denied.

A hearing on motion to revoke bond was held in the case the State vs Steven Sharp, 39, of Marlinton, wherein the court found that the State had met its burden and the defendant will remain incarcerated until the next hearing.

A hearing to continue trial was held in the case the State vs Franklin Cook, 67, of Caldwell, wherein the State related that a medical note had been received but it did not appear to be from a treating physician. The State objected to the motion to continue the trial. Defense counsel was directed for the second time to provide medical information. Pretrial is set for February 12, 2026.