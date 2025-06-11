The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Patrick I Via:

Roy Lambert Jr., 56, of Bartow, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense of sexual abuse in the third degree, a lesser offense in Count I of his indictment. Notice of Sex Offender Registration was executed by the defendant, counsel and judge in open court. Defense counsel asked that Lambert be allowed to self-report June 4 for his sentencing. The court found that alternative sentence in this matter would not be appropriate, and the defendant will not be allowed to self-report. Lambert was sentenced to the West Virginia Department of Corrections for 90 days, fined $500 and is subject to costs of the proceeding as a judgment.

Jason F. Brickles, 47, of Valley Head, waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. The matter is moved to the August Term. Jury Trial is set for October 21. Brickles was indicted on one count, murder in the first degree; one count, use or presentment of a firearm during commission of a felony; four counts, wanton endangerment with a fire-arm; one count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm; and two counts, destruction of property.

Mulvie W. Grimes II, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona, failed to appear for his arraignment hearing. The court granted the state’s request for a warrant. Grimes was indicted on one count embezzlement of fiduciary.

A change of plea hearing will be held June 18 in the case the State vs Roy Lynn Walker, 58, of Hillsboro. Walker was indicted on one count, harassment; one count, intimidation of and against public officers and employees; and three counts, indecent exposure.

Jury trial is set for July 10 in the case the State vs Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 24, of Marlinton. Robinson was indicted on one count, shoplifting, third offense.

A disposition hearing on motion to revoke probation was held in the case of the State vs Casey Crabtree, 29, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant admitted to the charges in the petition. The State recommended a sanction of jail time for two days. Ruling deferred on disposition. Further hearing is set for September 25.

A hearing on motion to revoke home incarceration was held in the case the State vs Angela Turner, 50, of Marlinton, wherein the defendant admitted to the allegations in the probation petition. The court placed Turner on a sanction of incarceration at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for 90 days with 15 days credit for time served. Upon completion of the sanction, the defendant is to be readmitted to probation and placed back in the home confinement program.

Matthew R. Anderson, 29, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for July 23. He was remanded to the TVRJ. Anderson was indicted on one count driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or a controlled substance, and such was the cause of a crash which led to the death of Josey W. Armstrong; and one count negligent homicide.

The court granted the State’s motion for a capias for William Ball, Jr. 43, of Logan, who failed to appear for his pre-trial status hearing. The State contacted Logan County Home Confinement and found that the defendant has “not shown up lately.” This is a violation of his bond requirements. Ball was indicted on one count, grand larceny; and one count, burglary.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Arlin James Fleckenstein, 35, of Snowshoe, wherein the court granted the State’s motion for dismissal of the matter due to the defendant being in federal court.

A hearing on motion to revoke bond was held in the case the State vs Michael Smith, Sr., 65, of Durbin, wherein the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and the matter is set for an evidentiary hearing July 24.