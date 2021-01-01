The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

An extradition hearing was held for Kyle Michael Miller, 27, of Dunmore, who appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Defense counsel asked for a brief continuance to allow authorities in another state to consider whether they will pursue the matter concerning Miller.

Roger W. Teter, Jr., 49, of Dunmore, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing. The court found that Teter had violated his bond by creating more criminal charges against him. After hearing from defense counsel, the bond was reinstated with additional terms and conditions.

Defense counsel for Steven R. Good, 30, of Durbin, advised the court that he has not received all the discovery from the State. The State suggested another status hearing be set in a month. The parties are to file a written pre-trial status report at least one week prior to the next hearing.

In-person sentencing was held in the case the State vs Derek Hannah, 36, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel asked for probation, home confinement or another alternative. The State asked that maximum jail time and fines be imposed. The court denied any alternative sentenc because of the defendant’s criminal past and being criminally charged again while on parole. Hannah was sentenced to six months in the Regional Jail for possession of a Controlled Substance; one year for possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V Controlled substance; one year each for two counts of person prohibited from possession of a firearm. Sentences will run consecutively.

A bond revocation hearing was held in the case the State vs Shawn Barb, 34, of Hillsboro. Barb waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The matter is set for an evidentiary hearing.

Sheena E. Crites, 38, of Circleville, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein she pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The plea agreement indicates the defendant will plead guilty to obstructing an officer, a case from Magistrate Court. The State dismissed two counts of of the indictment as well as two additional charges from Magistrate Court. Adjudication was deferred and Crites will enter the Southeastern Drug Court Program.