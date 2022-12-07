The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A hearing on a motion for Bond Modification was held via Teams Meeting Telephonic Conference in the case the State vs Jerry Schoolcraft, 60, of Buckeye, wherein defense counsel presented motions to reduce fees on monitored home confinement and to allow the defendant to relocate to Renick. The state did not object to either motion. The court noted that Schoolcraft would have to be hooked up on Greenbrier County Home Confinement. The court granted both motions. Schoolcraft was indicted on four counts, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony.

Colin Alexander Chaplin, 21, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a change of plea hearing. The state advised the court that the agreement needs to be revised due to the defendant having new charges.

A status conference was held in the case the State vs Jeremy Self, 62, of Durbin, wherein the court granted a request for records, admitted under seal, to be made available to the parties. The defendant waived his right to a speedy trial, and defense counsel asked for additional time to review discovery and evidence. Self was indicted by the April 2021 Grand Jury on three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; one count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony.

William Steven Feury, 29, of Marlinton, was 20 minutes late for his status conference. The court explained the benefits of being on time for hearings and that a capias can be issued for those who fail to appear. The state asked for another hearing to be set as a plea agreement has not been settled. Feury was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, attempted grand larceny, a felony.

A status hearing in the case the State vs Roy Myers, 47, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel asked that the matter be continued to allow the defendant time to obtain substitute counsel. Myers was indicted on one count, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; one count, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death, a felony.