The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Eric Horn, 39, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel asked for an alternative sentence of probation. Horn spoke on his own behalf. The court found that Horn does not accept his criminal responsibility and sentenced him to not less than five years nor more than 25 years. At the end of his incarceration he will be placed on extended supervised probation for the maximum term allowed by law – 50 years. Horn is to register on the sexual offender program and follow the terms and conditions, one of which is no contact with children other than his own. The defendant will also be responsible for any costs involved in counseling for the victim.

A pre-trial status hearing was held in the case the State vs Roy Daniel Myers, 47, of Durbin, wherein the defendant waived his right to a speedy trial. Jury trial is set for the next term of court on September 27. Myers was indicted on two felony counts: one, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury; the other, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death.

An evidentiary hearing on a petition to revoke probation was held in the case the State vs Joshua Long, 42, of Hillsboro, wherein the defendant waived his right to the hearing and admitted to the allegations in the petition. He was admitted into the Southeastern Drug Court Program, and the court accepted the recommendation of counsel to extend the defendant’s probation from December 2024 to December 2025. Long will participate in the Greenbrier County program.

In the case the State vs John Christopher Holliday, 32, of Mill Creek, the state advised the court that, due to new information, the case will not be ready during this term of court. Holliday waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is set for a status hearing August 11. Holliday was indicted on two counts, grand larceny.

In a status hearing April 21 in the case the State vs Tyler Bowman, 22, of Lewisburg, the state advised the court that it had received more evidence since the last hearing of more serious allegations from the victim from the same date of the initial charges. The court granted additional time to review the findings. At the June 16 status hearing, the State advised the court that CYAC (Child and Youth Advocacy Center) had not yet interviewed the victim. In addition, supplemental discovery is not ready. The matter is continued to July 28.

In a change of plea hearing in the case the State vs Eric Castle, 23, of Princeton, the court, in reviewing the presentence investigation report, found that the defendant may have some anger issues and the acceptance of the plea agreement was withheld pending a psychological evaluation, which will be conducted by the Greenbrier County Day Report.