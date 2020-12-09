According to courtroom notes, the following hearings were held December 2 and 4 in the Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

An evidentiary hearing was held in the case the State vs Robert Allen Eary, 23, of Cass, wherein the court found that the defendant had violated the terms and conditions of his probation for the second time. Eary was given a 90 sanction on home confinement and will be responsible for associated costs. He will be permitted to leave home for employment purposes, healthcare and religious services. If Eary violates his probation a third time, the State will review the original sentence for disposition.

Jeremy D. Moore, 35, of Marlinton was picked up on a capias December 1 and taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail where he was placed on 10 days’ quarantine. A sentencing hearing was held December 2, wherein defense counsel asked for alternative sentencing. The state objected due to the drug habits of the defendant. Moore was sentenced to one year in the regional jail but will be allowed to discharge his sentence on home incarceration. Conditions of home incarceration include having a stable residence, and he must stay at that residence at all times, other than employment purposes, medical/substance abuse treatment and worship services. He will be required to have counseling and random drug screenings. Restitution and court costs are to be paid during the time of home incarceration. Moore will only be released to an approved residence.

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Dustin Crisp, 26, an inmate in the Salem Correctional Center, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to the felony offense of possession of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility. The court accepted the plea and adjudged him guilty of the same. The matter is referred to the probation department for a pre-sentence investigation report.