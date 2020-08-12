Circuit Court

According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following hearings were held by Skype and teleconference:

July 27, before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

The State advised the court that it will file an amended motion to revoke bond for Jonathan C. Shearer, 31, of Marlinton, an inmate in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Defense counsel noted that he has not been able to contact his client.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Dalton Cain, 20, of Marlinton, due to the fact that the main witness is away on active duty, serving in the military. The hearing is continued to September 15.

July 28, before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

A hearing on a defense motion for release from custody was held in the case the State vs George Matthew Harmon, 27, of Marlinton, wherein the court denied the request for release, and sentenced Harmon to the WVDOCR for not less than one year nor more than three years with credit for time served in this case. Court costs were assessed as judgment. The probation officer will re-calculate time served and report to the court as soon as possible.

July 30, before Judge Richardson:

Jonathan Shearer, 31, of Marlinton, an inmate in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, admitted to the allegations in the petition to revoke bond. The court revoked his bond and he will remain in custody of the TVRJ.

August 7, before Judge Richardson:

A motions hearing was held in the case the State vs Terri D. Bradshaw, wherein the defense asked that the case be dismissed as the defendant did not possess a bear outside of hunting season. The court related that the defendant did not use a gun or crossbow to take the bear during hunting season. The motion to dismiss was denied. Further evidentiary issues concerning search and seizure of evidence and search warrant will be heard September 14.