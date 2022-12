Cheryl Kay Ford, 63, of White Sulphur Springs, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Cochran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com