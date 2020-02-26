Southern States Cooperative in Marlinton is one of the official sponsors of the Pocahontas County Bicentennial Trout Project.

Southern States Co-op will sponsor the Cherry River Trout Sculpture, which will be placed in Cass in celebration of the county’s bicentennial – October 2021 – October 2022.

The Cherry River sculpture is one of eight large trout sculptures that will represent the eight rivers that have their headwaters in Pocahontas County.

Southern States Co-op Manager Robert Lee and Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Superintendent Marshall Markley hold the symbolic check showing Southern States’ $5,000 donation to the project. C. Rose photo