<p class="BodyA"><span style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height: 107%;font-family: 'Timesnewroman','serif'">Reverend Charles E. \u201cEd\u201d Vallandingham Jr., of Lewisburg, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospice.<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="BodyA"><span style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height: 107%;font-family: 'Timesnewroman','serif'">The funeral service will be Sunday, February 20, 2022, 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.\r\n<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="BodyA"><span style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height: 107%;font-family: 'Timesnewroman','serif'">The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.<\/span><\/p>\r\n<p class="BodyA"><b><span style="font-size: 12.0pt;line-height: 107%;font-family: 'Timesnewroman','serif'">Masks will be required.<\/span><\/b><\/p>
