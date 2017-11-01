Charles L. “Larry” Garretson, Jr., age 68, of Dunmore, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017, at his home.

Born October 21, 1949, in Beckley, he was a son of the late Charles L. and Mildred McClelland Garretson.

Larry was a member of the New Hope Church of the Brethren. He was an engineer for York International and owner and operator of Chestnut Ridge Country Inn in Dunmore. He was on the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Garretson; daughter, Nicole Garretson, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; two sons, Nathan Garretson, of Lenoir, North Carolina, and Charles O’Steen, II, and wife Valerie, of Marlinton; three grandchildren, Jared, Leah and Tristen; step-son, Ross O’Steen, of York, Pennsylvania; a sister, Martha Worley, and husband, Jim, of Winchester, Virginia; and his former wife, Mila, of Lenoir, North Carolina.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 4, 3 p.m. at the New Hope Church of the Brethren in Dunmore with Revs. Julian Rittenhouse and David Rittenhouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Larry’s name may be made to Trout Stocking, c/o Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, PO Box 275, Marlinton, WV 24954 or the American Cancer Society for Prostate Cancer Research, 301 RHL Blvd. #6, South Charleston, WV 25309.

A memorial fund has been set up at First Citizens Bank in Arbovale to be used at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School. For more information, and to contribute, contact Paula Garretson.

