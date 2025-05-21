Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

The WVCEOS, including the clubs here in Pocahontas County, are celebrating May 19 – 25 as Community Educational Outreach Service Week.

West Virginia designated “CEOS Week” to celebrate the achievements of one of the state’s oldest service organizations.

West Virginia CEOS is a voluntary, non-profit organization operated in cooperation with West University’s Extension Service.

The acronym, CEOS, may sound like it’s describing a group of upper-level executives, but it really stands for one of the largest educational organizations in the United States.

“We’re fortunate to have the CEOS engaging in community projects and supporting Pocahontas County’s 4-H program,” West Virginia University Extension Agent Luci Mosesso said.

“The Pocahontas County CEOS participate in community service throughout the county, giving time and energy to making it a happier and healthier place to live.”

When the WVCEOS organization was formed in 1919, it was the Farm Women’s Club. It then became the Home Demonstration Club and then the Extension Homemakers before being renamed Community Educational Outreach Service.

Through its educational programs, CEOS strengthens its members, their families and their communities through an emphasis on personal growth, health and healthy families and community service.

The organization’s history parallels that of the agricultural roots and early history of West Virginia University.

WVU was founded as one of the land grant colleges established after the 1862 West Virginia Land Grant Act of 1862.

In 1867, WVU’s College of Agriculture was formed to ensure the state’s students of the most up to date education in agricultural and scientific farming.

The college established an outreach educational system of Farmer’s Institutes and by 1910 there were more than a hundred of them throughout the state – and most included programs for farm women.

In 1912, WVU’s Extension Division of the College of Agriculture was formed.

The Smith Lever Act of 1914 renamed it WVU’s Cooperative Extension Service.

Later the same year, the Extension Service began registering the first Farm Women’s Clubs.

Thus began the history of the CEOS and their commitment to the education and support of the state’s farm women.

World War I created a need for an increase in American food production and preservation.

Farm Women’s Club’s encouraged the war kitchen mentality – and the growing and preservation of food. Lessons about canning in glass jars and in tins were taught in every club.

In the 1920s, Farm Women’s meeting lessons leaned toward home improvement and home industries, food and nutrition, sewing clothing and making hats.

During the Depression in the 1930s, the clubs and local Extension Agents sought to help struggling families – offering good advice on how to make do with less.

There were lessons on managing home finances, the care and safe use of electrical appliances, dry cleaning at home and refinishing furniture.

Pocahontas County’s first Farm Women’s Club, formed in the 1930s, was the Swago club. Shortly thereafter, several more of the clubs were formed in the county.

As they did across the entire state, Farm Women’s Clubs’ lessons included in “Adventures in Good Living” and the purposeful reading program was initiated.

The Minnehaha Farm Women’s Club was established in 1935 with 10 members.

These days, the club has 14 members, one of which is Rene White, who is the current club president and an active member for an astonishing 65 years.

White was asked why she’s stayed engaged with CEOS and told how she benefited from the educational lessons which the club offered.

“The meetings are still as enjoyable as ever and the educational lessons and our friendships in the club are just as meaningful as ever,” White explained.

“I joined the club when I was first married. I really needed to learn a lot and I got a lot out of the lessons we had,” she said, with a smile.

The club also provided an important social network.

“I made lasting friendships in the club, which have meant a lot to me,” White added.

The club’s meetings are held in the member’s homes, giving meetings a particular intimacy, which seems to foster friendship in a special way.

Sue Herold, Minnehaha CEOS health officer, described what club membership has meant to her.

As is commonly referenced by any CEOS member asked about the benefits of CEOS membership, Herold emphasized the supportive social aspect of the club.

“As a stay-at-home mom who was new to the community, this club was my first introduction to people here,” Herold recalled.

“Over the years, the club helped me form many friendships. I learned a lot from our meetings and by attending events in our region and at Jackson’s Mill.

“I was quite active in CEOS until I went back to work. But I have still stayed in the club and still look forward to our monthly meetings for the education and fellowship.”

The Pocahontas County clubs’ early service projects included food for the hot lunch program and the purchase of a stove for one of the schools.

They furnished a hospital room, assisted 4-H clubs and assisted with a preschool clinic.

In the 1940s, World War II brought practical lessons in rationing, food conservation and Victory Gardens.

Extension agents often addressed the Farm Women’s Clubs, teaching various helpful lessons, such as how to make mattresses from surplus cotton.

In the 1950s, lessons included the wise purchase of appliances, civil defense, nutritional science and how to deal with the new culture of television.

In 1954, the Farm Women’s Clubs became the Home Demonstration Clubs.

Members continued meeting in each other’s homes to share lessons provided by WVU and its extension agents.

These included consumer education, cultural enrichment, appreciation of our heritage and the concerns of low-income families.

In 1968, the clubs name changed again – to Extension Homemakers Clubs.

Through all the name changes, the clubs’ emphasis remained the same – education and support of women and their families.

Lessons in the 1970s, 80s and 90s focused on American women’s changing roles, recycling, health and nutrition, medical care, aging and economic concerns.

In 1998, the clubs became CEOS – the Community Education Outreach Service.

Meeting lessons continued to focus on family issues, business and cultural issues and community service.

Of the many clubs which once existed in Pocahontas County, there now remain only two: Edray and Minnehaha.

Barbara Shinaberry, president of the Edray Club and another longtime, and very active member has often said how much she values the CEOS educational programs and the opportunity to give back to her community.

It also provides lessons in leadership which she finds valuable.

Coincidentally, both the Edray and the Minnehaha club have 14 members on their 2025 rosters.

The clubs continue to emphasize friendship and support for members as WVU continues to provide educational support about the issues facing rural women in the 21st century.

And, as always, they promote strong families, healthy living and volunteerism.

In Pocahontas County the CEOS donate time and money to libraries, schools and student organizations, fire and EMT departments, local radio stations, senior centers, 4-H clubs and many other organizations and agencies.

Learn more about CEOS at ceos.wvu.edu and contact our local WVU Extension Service at 304-799-4852 to get in touch with the Pocahontas County CEOS clubs.

The CEOS clubs of Pocahontas County would welcome your interest. You might even be interested in starting a new one in your neighborhood.