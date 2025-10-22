Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

On November 10, 1775, a resolution of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, established the Continental Marines, later known as the United States Marine Corps.

Since that day, millions of men and women have proudly taken on the moniker “Marine,” joining a brotherhood of heroes across two and a half centuries of American history.

On November 1, 2025, a celebration of the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps will be celebrated at the Pocahontas County Opera House in Marlinton.

The event was organized by Marines Robert “Duke” Fry and Todd Gay, the first a Wheeling transplant to the county, the latter, a native of Marlinton.

The two Marines have collaborated to put together a celebration similar to the traditional Birthday Balls held in larger cities – with a less formal atmosphere.

Instead of a formal ball with tuxedoes and ballgowns, the event will be casual but have the same meaning and tradition as the larger celebrations.

“This is to honor the past,” Fry said. “The younger guys don’t look at themselves as the past, yet. The first thing that happens to you at Marine Corps bootcamp is we’re taught to honor tradition. We’re not even given a weapon.

“You’re going to class, learning about all the Marines that came before you and what they did, and what they accomplished,” he continued. “Then you have to live up to that standard. Then, you go through the rest of basic training. Most Marines are history books because it’s part of what makes us – what we call – the brotherhood.”

“A celebration of the rich legacy of the Marine Corps is key,” Gay said. “A way to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during their service or have since passed away, as well as those who are currently serving or plan to join.

“The Marine Corps has a rich legacy – a history written in the blood and sweat of Marines who fought on distant shores and in desperate battles – from the sands of Iwo Jima to the Chosin Reservoir, from Belleau Wood to the Helmand Province,” he added. “We remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those who still carry the scars of war. Their bravery, discipline and valor earned the Marine Corps a reputation that is second to none.”

The November 1 celebration will focus on the values that define the Marine Corps – Honor, Courage and Commitment.

The event will feature a reading of the resolution by John A. Lejeune, who implemented the Marine Corps birthday as a tradition. Then, a video will be shown of the present Marine Corps commandant giving an address.

This will be followed by the traditional cake cutting ceremony. As Fry explained, the oldest and youngest Marines who are present at the event will be called forward. The oldest will be given the first piece of cake and he will pass it on to the youngest, symbolizing the passing down of the traditions of the Marine Corps.

“A sword is used to cut the cake as a reminder that Marines are a band of warriors, committed to carrying the sword, so that our nation may live in peace,” Gay said. “The first piece of cake is presented to the oldest Marine present, signifying the honor and respect according to experience and seniority.”

For Fry, the celebration is more than a birthday party and carrying on of tradition. He hopes it will bring Pocahontas County Marines together and help reform the bond they had when they joined the Corps.

“I’m the only Marine in the Honor Corps,” he said. “There were only a couple –me and Homer [Hunter]. There’s a bunch of Marines here. What I would like to see out of this is we get a Marine Corps League which is like the Legion, but it’s Marines.”

Fry, who is also the commander of the American Legion, said he hopes to see a lot of Marines and Marine Corps families at the event. He added that the invitation is also open to students who are interested in joining the Marine Corps.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. with the ceremony beginning at 2 p.m.