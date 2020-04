Carroll R. Lewis Barlow, age 80, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home, following a long battle with illness.

Graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 7, 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro with Rev. Norman Lee Alderman officiating. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.