Carolyn Jean Curry Robinson, a loving Christian wife, mother and grandmother, was born February 1, 1939 and departed this life August 27, 2022 at the age of 83.

Carolyn spent her childhood in Marlinton, growing up in a large family that was influential in businesses and politics in town. Carolyn met Carl Robinson at Concord College in Athens. They got married after graduation moving to Danville, Virginia, for career opportunities. Carolyn worked in banking and then in a medical office for a short time. In 1959, she gave birth to Kimberly and in 1963, Todd. In 1964, career opportunities once again moved the family. This time to Richmond, Virginia, where they joined Trinity United Methodist Church. Carolyn cherished singing in the Trinity UMC choir for many years and later joined the Circle of the United Methodist Women where she met many lifelong friends.

As her children became older, Carolyn played an increasingly dedicated role as Carl’s assistant at their CPA practice contributing to the success of the business. They worked together throughout their lives increasing the loving bond they had for each other.

Carolyn supported her children’s and grandchildren’s activities including Sunday school, piano lessons, church choir, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, ballet, planning vacations, attending countless sports and band events and attending high school and college graduations.

Carolyn loved returning to Marlinton over the years for Thanksgiving and other family gatherings, countless Pioneer Days, her own HS reunions, many visits to the family “Camp” on Woodrow Mountain nearby, trips to Snowshoe and even a RoadKill Cook-Off or two. Carolyn’s favorite lifelong pastime was receiving and reading The Pocahontas Times.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter, Kimberly Fricke (Robert); and son, Todd Robinson (Kathy); grandchildren, Rob Jones, III (Rachael), Curry Jones (Taylor), Grant Robinson and Kylie Robinson; brother, Earl “Butch” Curry (Caroline); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, family and friends who loved her deeply.