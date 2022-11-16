Carolyn Elizabeth Nave, 75, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, November 7, 2022, in Lewisburg.

Born June 27, 1947, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Jack Bostic and Leva Lucille Burgess Bostic.

She was married to Claude Gilbert Nave, Sr. for 55 years.

Mrs. Nave was a nurse. She enjoyed fishing, the old western channel, reading and putting together puzzles. She was a professional cook and loved working in her garden and with her flowers. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Bostic.

She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Marie Nave, of Marlinton; son, Gilbert Nave, Jr., of Everett, Pennsylvania; sisters, Connie Butts, and husband, Richard, of Everett, Jackie Wilson, and husband, Arthur, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Interment will be in Cochran Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.