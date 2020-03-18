Cancelations, closures and hope for the future

Suspended
The health department recommends that all church services in the county be suspended for the next two weeks.
Closed
Pocahontas County Schools
Community Wellness Center in Marlinton
Snowshoe Mountain Resort
4th Avenue Gallery and Leatherbark Ford
Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg
Canceled
Sugar Camp Tours at Frostmore Farms and Fort Warwick. (Restaurants will be open and will offer special maple menu items. Take-out available).
Ceara Conway concert at Pocahontas County Opera House. Other events will be rescheduled.
Highland Maple Festival
Huntersville Historical Traditions Potato Feast. (Potato lunches for Thursday will be delivered as scheduled.)
Lenten Services at Marlinton Presbyterian Church
New Hope Lutheran Church Lenten Services
4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale.
PMH Spring Fling
Great Greenbrier River Race
Postponed
2020 PCHS Alumni Basketball Game
Black Mountain Blue Grass Boys in concert at the Hillsboro Fire Department
Elkins Area Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet
Pocahontas County Solid Waste Public Hearing on Green Box Fees and Regular Monthly Meeting
Republican Lincoln Day Dinner
