Subscribe Today
  • Headline News

    • Cancelations, closures and hope for the future

    By on March 18, 2020

    Suspended
    The health department recommends that all church services in the county be suspended for the next two weeks.

    Closed
    Pocahontas County Schools
    Community Wellness Center in Marlinton
    Snowshoe Mountain Resort
    4th Avenue Gallery and Leatherbark Ford
    Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg

    Canceled
    Sugar Camp Tours at Frostmore Farms and Fort Warwick. (Restaurants will be open and will offer special maple menu items. Take-out available).
    Ceara Conway concert at Pocahontas County Opera House. Other events will be rescheduled.
    Highland Maple Festival
    Huntersville Historical Traditions Potato Feast. (Potato lunches for Thursday will be delivered as scheduled.)
    Lenten Services at Marlinton Presbyterian Church
    New Hope Lutheran Church Lenten Services
    4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale.
    PMH Spring Fling
    Great Greenbrier River Race

    Postponed
    2020 PCHS Alumni Basketball Game
    Black Mountain Blue Grass Boys in concert at the Hillsboro Fire Department
    Elkins Area Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet
    Pocahontas County Solid Waste Public Hearing on Green Box Fees and Regular Monthly Meeting
    Republican Lincoln Day Dinner

    For more information, see page 2 of this edition.

    Go to pocahontastimes.com for updates throughout the week.

    more recommended stories

    Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
    Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.