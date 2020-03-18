Cancelations, closures and hope for the future

Suspended

The health department recommends that all church services in the county be suspended for the next two weeks.

Closed

Pocahontas County Schools

Community Wellness Center in Marlinton

Snowshoe Mountain Resort

4th Avenue Gallery and Leatherbark Ford

Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg

Canceled

Sugar Camp Tours at Frostmore Farms and Fort Warwick. (Restaurants will be open and will offer special maple menu items. Take-out available).

Ceara Conway concert at Pocahontas County Opera House. Other events will be rescheduled.

Highland Maple Festival

Huntersville Historical Traditions Potato Feast. (Potato lunches for Thursday will be delivered as scheduled.)

Lenten Services at Marlinton Presbyterian Church

New Hope Lutheran Church Lenten Services

4-H and FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg Sale.

PMH Spring Fling

Great Greenbrier River Race

Postponed

2020 PCHS Alumni Basketball Game

Black Mountain Blue Grass Boys in concert at the Hillsboro Fire Department

Elkins Area Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Public Hearing on Green Box Fees and Regular Monthly Meeting

Republican Lincoln Day Dinner

