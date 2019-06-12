Katy Gay

Bicentennial Coordinator

Did you know Pocahontas County will be 200 years old in the fall of 2021?

As part of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration, the Bicentennial Commission is inviting the public to share unique, interesting historical documents and photos that highlight the history of Pocahontas County.

Do you have something that could be scanned and used on the official Bicentennial website?

Bring your items to the Durbin Library Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 6 pm.; the Hillsboro Library, Tuesday, June 18, 4 to 6 p.m.; McClintic Library, Thursday, June 20, 4 to 6 p.m.; or the Green Bank Library Tuesday, June 25, 4 to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact katygay@celebratepocahon tas200.com or by phone at 304-646-6682 or 304-799-4636.