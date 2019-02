Jaynell Graham

Editor

In the early morning hours of Monday, February 4, Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress near Droop Mountain.

Sheriff Jeff Barlow said, upon arrival, his deputies found one, Jesse Blake, lying in the yard. Blake had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital, and later to a medical facility in Roanoke, Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.