Buddy Micheal Ferrell, age 69, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charles-ton.

Born October 31, 1949, in Logan County, he was a son of the late Bruce Thomas and Virginia Barker Ferrell.

Buddy was loving and full of laughter, a jack of all trades and master of none. He will be remembered by family and friends for many years to come.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Vickie Richardson-Ferrell.

He is survived by his daughter, Grace White, and husband, Matt, of Marlinton; a son, Micheal Ferrell, of Marlinton, and wife, Samantha of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Richard Micheal White and Mackenzie Elizabeth White; and a brother, Tom Ferrell of Huntington.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 5, 1 p.m. at his residence in Marlinton.

