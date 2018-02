Brenda Sue Walton, age 51, of Cass, died Thursday, February 22, 2018, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment will be in the Arbovale Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.