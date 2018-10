Brenda D. Vickery, age 73, of Valdosta, Georgia, died Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Crestwood Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Carson McLane Funeral Home Monday, October 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

