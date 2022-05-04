Brenda Carol “Cookie” Doss, 79, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Valentine Assisted Living in Elkins.

Born May 10, 1942, at Brownsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Jack Sharp and Ora Belle Thompson Sharp.

On April 3, 1959, she married Marvin Franklin Doss, who preceded her in death November 29, 2003.

Mrs. Doss was a teacher’s aide/paraprofessional with the Pocahontas County Board of Education for 30+ years and a dedicated volunteer at the McClintic Library in Marlinton for many years. The school children and children who were patrons at the library, endearingly referred to her as “Grandma Cookie.” She was a former 4-H leader, board member of the Pocahontas County Board of Parks and Recreation, member of the Red Hats, Eastern Star and Central Union Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack A. Sharp, Earl M. Sharp, Lew W. Sharp, Dempsey T. Sharp and Charles H. Sharp; a grandson, Derek Irvine; and a son-in-law, David George Irvine, Sr.

She is survived by her daughter, Marvina Irvine, of Marlinton; sons, Maxwell Craig Doss (Joyce), of Marlinton, and Michael Clayton Doss (Tina), of Buckeye; four sisters, Catherine E. Baechtel, of Michigan, Patricia Lamoureux, of Utah, Kay Burke, of Millboro Springs, Virginia, and Charlotte Slagle, of Marlinton; four brothers, Craig A. Sharp, of Chesterfield, Virginia, Donald J. Sharp, of Berkeley Springs, Tommy D. Sharp, of Marlinton, and Doug Sharp, of Petersburg; five grandchildren, Alissa Doss (Ping), Andrew Doss (Sarah), Seth Doss (Erin), Kyler Doss (Miranda) and Kristen Hines (Brant); three step-grandchildren, David Allen Irvine, Jr. (Julie), Jensen Dean and Blake Kershner; six great-grandchildren, Jaylee Doss, Sophia Doss, Liliana Irvine, Orion Irvine, Elaina Hines and Chloe Hines; two step-great-grandchildren, David Allen Irvine and Brooke Pennington; one step-great-great-grandson, Samuel Bostic; and her late grandson Derek Irvine’s companion, Cressie Shears.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Interment will be in Sharp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be made toward her great-grandchildren’s education, c/o Marvina Irvine, 3979 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton.