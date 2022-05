Brenda Carol “Cookie” Doss, 79, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Valentine Assisted Living in Elkins.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Interment will be in Sharp Cemetery.