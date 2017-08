Bonnie Z. Sharp, age 88, of Huntersville, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Family will receive friends Monday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 1, 11 a.m. at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment will be in the Browns Mountain Cemetery.

