Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Schools has been facing employment issues for both professional and service personnel, with several positions filled by long-term substitute teachers. Now, the school system is having a hard time finding substitute teachers.\r\n\r\nTo address these employment issues, the Pocahontas County Board of Education applied for and received a restricted waiver for substitute teachers. Superintendent Terrence Beam explained how the waiver opens the field to potential substitute teachers who don\u2019t have bachelor\u2019s or master\u2019s degrees.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt will allow us to seek those who have an associate\u2019s degree and give them the opportunity to apply to be a substitute teacher,\u201d Beam said. \u201cNow, the substitute teaching positions can be no more than ten consecutive days in any one position, but they\u2019re not limited to what subjects they can teach.\u201d\r\n\r\nThere is an application process, including background checks and interviews, before applicants are placed on the substitute teacher list.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe fact that they sign up to be a substitute teacher does not guarantee they\u2019ll be hired as a substitute teacher,\u201d Beam said. \u201cThere may be a lot of people out there who have associate\u2019s degrees, but they may or may not be a good fit for the school system. We\u2019ll vet them, and we\u2019ll interview them. They have to go through training to become a substitute teacher.\u201d\r\n\r\nBeam said he hopes to move the process along quickly and, by the beginning of 2022, have a list of new substitute teachers. But he wants to assure that those selected will be suitable to work in the classroom with students.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe want to check them out and see if they work,\u201d he said. \u201cIt will be something they\u2019ve never done before \u2013\u00a0standing in front of a class of students \u2013\u00a0it may be four year olds, it may be eighteen year olds. You don\u2019t know what it\u2019s going to be.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are going to ask them for preferences,\u201d he continued. \u201cIf there\u2019s a particular school they\u2019d like to sub at or a particular grade level or subject area that interests them the most and they feel the most qualified in. One of the things in the application process will be to share with us some of the areas they have expertise or experience in.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe waiver only allows a substitute with an associate\u2019s degree to be in the classroom for 10 consecutive days, so if the position requires more time, one substitute will be placed for 10 days, then replaced by a second for another 10 days, and so on.\r\n\r\nThe waiver is only for the 2021-2022 school year, but Beam said the county can reapply for the waiver next year.\r\n\r\nIn the meantime, Beam said the state legislature is looking at other ways to help public schools address the staffing issue that is a statewide problem.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was told by a superintendent the other day that they had two-hundred and fifty vacancies in one county,\u201d he said. \u201cWe are competing against a lot of counties to try to get people.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe question comes up as to why we can\u2019t recruit, why we can\u2019t get teachers to come in,\u201d he continued. \u201cCounties around us offer more money, they offer more benefits, which we\u2019re not able to do, so we try to reach out to our local people who have kids that are graduated from college.\u201d\r\n\r\nRecruiting Pocahontas County High School alumni has worked for the school system \u2013\u00a0most recently in the hiring of Melissa Murphy Walker, Michelle Murphy and Rachel McComb \u2013\u00a0but not enough local students are going into the education field to remedy the issue.\r\n\r\nThe school system continues to actively recruit and has signed agreements with several colleges \u2013\u00a0the most recent with Fairmont State University for a teacher in residence program \u2013 but those programs don\u2019t always guarantee a student teacher will become a full time teacher in the county.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe have a wonderful county, but kids coming out of college want to make money,\u201d Beam said. \u201cThey\u2019re starting families, or they\u2019ve got student loans, so they\u2019re going to go where they can make the most dollars. You can\u2019t blame them for that, especially if they\u2019re not from here.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe want to find local people if we can, because they\u2019re more apt to stay,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nBeam has also taken notice that colleges are seeing fewer students graduate with education degrees.\r\n\r\nBeam said his biggest concern is finding full-time teachers to fill positions that will be vacant once current employees retire.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhat concerns me is that when spring comes \u2013\u00a0either this spring or a future spring \u2013 and we have a large number of employees who retire, and we cannot recruit people to fill those jobs,\u201d he said. \u201cThen, instead of having twelve kids in each of two classes, we\u2019re going to have to have twenty-four in one class because we don\u2019t have enough teachers. Or some of our schools have only eight or ten kids in one grade. We may have to combine two grades together because we don\u2019t have a teacher.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s what worries me.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhile Pocahontas County doesn\u2019t have as many open teaching positions as some larger school systems in the state, it does have postings that have yet to be filled.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe\u2019re trying to fill some positions,\u201d Beam said. \u201cWe\u2019ve been posting. There are certain jobs that we\u2019ve had posted all year long. We can\u2019t get a bite on them.\u201d\r\n\r\nThose positions currently have long-term substitute teachers in place, but as Beam said before, he is having trouble getting substitutes to work. The pandemic has been one of the main reasons for that issue. Some substitutes have said they do not feel comfortable working in the schools if there is not a mask mandate, while others said they will not work if there is a mask mandate.\r\n\r\nBeam said he understands that individuals have concerns with the continued pandemic woes, but at the same time, he has positions to fill.\r\n\r\n\u201cPoint is, we\u2019ve got to have subs in those jobs, and the number of subs we have to choose from is limited,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nThe waiver may not be a permanent solution to the issue, but Beam said he is willing to try anything to help teachers have a reliable list of substitutes to call on when they need to take time off from work.\r\n\r\n\u201cIs it the ideal solution? No,\u201d he said. \u201cBut it is to help our teachers who really need to be able to find a sub when they have to be gone. [Without subs] you\u2019re going to have to double up classes or you may have a day \u2013 I get them all the time \u2013\u00a0where they have no teacher in that classroom, so we have to cover with somebody. \r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s just not what\u2019s best for our students.\u201d\r\n\r\nTo view the application and\/or apply to be a substitute teacher, visit https:\/\/forms.office.com\/r\/mCQ3vQTwKT\r\n
