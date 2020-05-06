Bobby Long

Bobby Joe Long, age 76, of Blacksburg, South Carolina, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

Born July 30, 1943, at Renick, he was the son of the late Earl and Edith Fern Tharp Long-McMillion.

Bobby was of the Methodist faith. He loved his dogs, Brut and Patches. He was an avid fisherman and gardener, loved the outdoors and NASCAR. He was a fan of WVU Sports, Carolina Panthers football and Duke Bluedevils basketball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Phillip Long.

He is survived by a son, Robert Long, (Sandie), of Commerce, Georgia; a grandson, Jake Long, of Gainesville, Georgia; a sister, Wanda McMillion, of Hillsboro; and a step-brother and step-sister.

Graveside service was held April 30 at Sunset Cemetery in Jacox with Pastor Pete Scott officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunset Cemetery, c/o Lyle Ware, 752 Jacox Road Hillsboro, WV 24946.

Online condolences may be made at at www.morganfh.net.

Arrangements were handled by Morgan Funeral Home in Lewisburg.