\r\nMichael Blix McNeill, 76, of Buckeye, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. \r\nA memorial service will be held at 6: 30 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye, with arrangements provided by VanReenen Funeral Home. \r\nMasks are encouraged at the service. \r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Blix\u2019s memory to the Pocahontas County Youth Livestock Committee. Checks may be made payable to Pocahontas County 4-H Leaders Association, 900-E 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.\r\n
