Bicentennial Time Capsule

The Pocahontas County Bicentennial Commission presented a time capsule to the Pocahontas County High School Class of 2021 in celebration of the 50th year of PCHS.

The class officers will assist in determining the contents of the capsule, which is intended to represent the five decades of the school.

If you have ideas for contents that would capture the history of the school, contact the Bicentennial Commission at crose@pocahontascountywv.com by April 2, 2021.

The capsule was donated by Wallace and Wallace Funeral Homes.

The Bicentennial Commission will be distributing other capsules to various communities throughout the year-long celebration, October 2021 – October 2022.

Pictured, with the time capsule, l to r: treasurer Autumn Lane, secretary Savannah McMillion, PCHS Principal Joseph Riley, Bicentennial Commission member Robert Sheets, president Jenalee Meck and vice president Sienna Bircher.