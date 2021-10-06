Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nSpooky season has arrived and members of Bartow Frank Durbin Fire Department and Rescue Squad have a special treat for those who enjoy a good scare during the month of October.\r\n\r\nThe BFD station in Green Bank will become the Twelve Nights of Terror Haunted House each weekend this month.\r\n\r\nSpearheaded by Holly Arbogast, the haunted house will feature nine rooms with themes that are sure to spook visitors of all ages.\r\n\r\n\u201cFrom jumps scares to a creepy, crawly feeling, we are trying to hit all our bases,\u201d Arbogast said. \u201cThe guys working with me are building several large props that will be featured in different rooms. A lot, if not all, of what will be seen in our haunted house is made or put together by one of us. We are going for a certain feel.\u201d\r\n\r\nTo ensure the safety of visitors, the BFD is recommending the use of masks and social distancing. Those operating the haunted house will limit groups to six.\r\n\r\nThe haunted house will be open Fridays and Saturdays in October, 7 to 11 p.m., Sundays in October, 6 to 10 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday, October 26-28, 6 to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.
