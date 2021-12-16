<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/OBIT.-BettyVydra.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="245" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84427" \/>\r\n\r\nBetty Kramer Vydra, 94, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away Friday, December 10, 2021.\r\n\r\nBorn July 14, 1927, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Charles S. Kramer and Mary Madge Kramer.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBetty was a graduate of Marlinton High School. She attended Mary Baldwin College where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, and graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor\u2019s degree.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBetty, an Army wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and an accomplished artist, had a very enriched life with her love for her family, her passion for traveling, painting and cooking.\u00a0\r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Anthony L. Vydra.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughters, Sherry Hudson, Buckeye, Candi Knox, Vail, Colorado, and Jeannie Dunham, Huntersville; three grandchildren, Munsey Knox and Tiffany and Nathan Hudson; and a great-grandson, Rowan Knox.\u00a0\r\n\r\nShe will be missed by her family and friends.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741-5000.\u00a0\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com\r\n
