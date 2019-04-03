Betty Louise Hubbard Thomas, age 75, of Seaford, Delaware, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of Jerry L. Thomas; loving mother of Pamela (Kenny) Reising and Paula (Greg) Prager; and cherished grandmother, “Mammie,” of Sean Weatherford and Harli Reising. Betty is also survived by a host of dear relatives and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in her beloved Outer Banks, North Carolina.

