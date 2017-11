Betty Swink, age 85, of Cass, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at her home.

Family will receive friends Thursday, November 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Graveside service will be held Friday, December 1, 11 a.m. in the Wanless Cemetery in Cass with Pastor David Fuller officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com