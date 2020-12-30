Betty Hinkle

Betty Jean Hinkle, 88, of Irmo, South Carolina, died Monday, December 21, 2020.

Born November 29, 1932, in Breed, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Johnston and Monna Marie Raines Johnston.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Eugene Hinkle; her second husband, David Ruddle; and siblings, William Johnston, Odell Johnston and Eva Gail Gum.

She is survived by her son, Greg Hinkle (Delana) of Irmo, South Carolina; daughter, Maressa Cobb, of Austin, Texas; stepdaughter, Bobbi Ruddle, of Wilmington, North Carolina; grandsons, Nathan Hinkle (Kit), and Ethan Hinkle (Rachel); great-grandson, Hunter Hinkle; and sister, Carolyn Tingler, of Circleville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Logan, 423 Main Street, Logan, WV 25601.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Columbia, South Carolina, is assisting the family.

