Friday, August 18

4 to 6 p.m. – Spaghetti dinner. Adults, $6, children under 10, $3.

7 p.m. – Crowning King and Queen of Dunmore Daze

7:15 p.m. – Prettiest cake contest. Cash prizes will be awarded for the Most Original, Yummiest and Prettiest.

7:30 p.m. – Cakewalk. 50/50 drawing will be held during the cakewalk.

Saturday, August 19

7 to 8:45 a.m. – Breakfast. Sausage biscuit, $1.50; biscuit and gravy, $2. Coffee and juice.

9 to 11 a.m. – Hard-card Bingo.

9 a.m. to noon – Flea market and craft sale on the lawn behind the community center.

11:45 a.m. – Parade line-up at Dunmore United Methodist Church

Noon – Parade

1 p.m. – Community covered-dish dinner

3 p.m. – Fry Pan Throwing Contest. Women only.

3:30 p.m. – Toilet Paper Toss. Men only.

All afternoon – Jam session by Homer Hunter and friends.

8 p.m. – Square Dance, sponsored by Parks and Rec. Refreshments available.

Sunday, August 20

8 to 11 a.m. – Country breakfast. Ham, sausage, sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, hot biscuits, peaches, applesauce and jellies. Coffee and juice. Cost is a donation to the Dunmore Community Center.