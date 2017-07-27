The Greenbrier Valley Theatre’s Marvelous Wonderettes return to the stage at the Pocahontas County Opera House Saturday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a show not to be missed!

In this blast from the past, four young girls say goodbye with great style to a beloved teacher through 60s and 70s music. With classic favorites like “Downtown,” “Build Me Up, Buttercup” and “We are Family,” this musical is sure to keep your toes tappin’ and your hands clappin’ all night long.

The newest addition to the Wonderettes series premiered in 2016.

Fun for the whole family.

Rated G

Performances at the Opera House are informal, family-friendly and open to all. The entrance and main seating are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons with disabilities are encouraged to attend; special accommodations can be arranged upon request by calling 304-799-6645.

The Opera House Performance Series is presented with financial assistance through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and support from Pocahontas County Dramas, Fairs and Festivals and the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Performance starts at 7:30 p.m.; $10 admission.