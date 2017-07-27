Friday, August 11

7:30 p.m. – Musical entertainment featuring Ministers of Soul

Saturday, August 12

3 to 6:30 p.m. – Registration at the Village Plaza event tent located at the top of the stairs next to the Depot. Event ticket must be picked up at the Depot before proceeding to registration.

2:45 p.m. – Musical entertainment featuring Erin and the Wildfire

4 to 7 p.m. – Beer tasting throughout the Village

Musical Entertainment

4 p.m. – Randy McAllister

6 p.m. – The Rusty Wright Band

8:30 p.m. – Carolyn Wonderland.

Advanced tickets: $33. Day of the event: $40

Event ticket includes musical entertainment throughout the day, tasting mug and beer tickets (wrist band). BBQ meals and event T-shirts must be purchased separately.