Audrey Workman Shifflett Sheets, age 90, of Marlinton, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.