Monongahela National Forest has closed an area to all public entry while a helicopter is used to lift cut trees from a timber sale on the Gauley Ranger District. The closure begins Monday, December 3, and could last several months. The area closure is necessary to ensure public safety during the timber sale operation.

The closed area is east of Dyer and south of Williams River Road (Forest Road 86). Specifically, the closed area is bounded by Forest Road 101 on the west, 100 yards south of Forest Road 82 and Forest Road 272 on the south, the ridge between North Cove Run and Johnson Run on the east and the Williams River on the north. Travelers on Forest Road 101 may encounter flaggers when the helicopter is crossing or operating directly adjacent to these roads.

Heavy log truck traffic is expected during times of active logging operations. Use caution when driving in this area.For a map of the closed area and the latest project information, visit fs.usda.gov/main/mnf/home or call the Gauley Ranger District at 304-846-2695.

