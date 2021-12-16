Tis the season for family gatherings, celebrations and parties! Yet, all too often, the holiday spirit is destroyed by the recklessness of drunk, drugged and distracted driving.\r\n\r\n\u201cTie One On For Safety\u00ae\u00a0is\u00a0MADD\u2019s\u00a0Designated Driver Campaign. Now in its 35th year, \u201cTie One On for Safety\u00ae originates from the phrase \u201ctie one on,\u201d which is slang for drinking alcohol. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), every year nearly 12,000 people die in alcohol- and drug-related crashes. One person dies every 53 minutes and one person is injured every two minutes from impaired driving.\r\n\r\nMADD uses this phrase to remind everyone that drinking and driving don\u2019t mix, and to always designate a non-drinking driver. From now through January 1, MADD asks you to display a red ribbon in a visible location on your vehicle to remind everyone to always designate a non-drinking driver. That message is especially important when holiday travel, parties and family gatherings put more people on the roads.\r\n\r\nDuring the Marlinton Christmas Parade, the Day Report Center handed out red ribbons to display on cars as a reminder not to drink and drive. Large red ribbons and signs were also placed on light posts in downtown Marlinton. If you did not get a red ribbon at the parade, you can use any red ribbon of your choosing and display it on your vehicle. during the holiday season.\r\nReminders:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Put safety before the party, plan ahead and designate a non-drinking driver\r\n\r\n\u2022 Never ride with someone who is impaired\r\n\r\n\u2022 Choose to be the non-drinking designated driver\r\n\r\n\u2022 Host parties that include mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages \r\n\r\n\u2022 Provide transportation or accommodations for guests who choose to drink\r\n\r\nTogether, we can help put an end to these 100 percent preventable tragedies, as we make this holiday season safer for our loved ones on the roadways.
