A chance meeting with artisans Brenda and Woody Harmon at the Lewisburg Flea Market led to a conversation about the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op, and now Kathryn Lehotsky wildlife portraits are on display and for sale at the 4th Avenue Gallery. [\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nProfessional wildlife artist Kathryn Lehotsky joined the Pocahontas County Artisans Co-op in November 2019. \r\n\r\nLehotsky has worked as a university administrator, a director of tourism and the executive director of a community art center, and she\u2019s been a professional artist for most of her career. \r\n\r\nLehotsky was born and raised in West Virginia, spent much of her adult life in Ohio, but has now happily returned to her home state to be closer to her family.\r\n\r\n\u201cIn late 2019, my husband and I were thrilled to move to Caldwell,\u201d Lehotsky said with a smile.\r\n\r\n\u201cOver the last eight years, I began to use a medium that was new to me \u2013 watercolors. \r\n\r\n\u201cMy husband and I spent six of those years in a remote area of Western North Carolina.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe lived in a log cabin, and my studio looked out onto a trout river where I could observe wildlife up close,\u201d she explained. \r\n\u201cI used that experience to hone my skills as a watercolorist. \r\n\r\n\u201cSoon, animals like the bobcat, coyote, beaver, bear, raccoon, trout, owl, hawk and eagle all became subjects of my paintings.\r\n\r\n\u201cDuring that time, I built an inventory of my newest artistic undertaking, one that took me two years to perfect.\r\n\r\n\u201cUsing a 000 brush, I paint on 300 pound Arches watercolor paper with thousands of tiny strokes,\u201d the artist detailed. \r\n\r\n\u201cThis process transforms a completed watercolor painting into what resembles oils by coating the finished work with a special material, applying a finish, then mounting the piece to a wood \u2018block.\u2019 \r\n\r\n\u201cOnce complete, the painting does not have to be framed under glass. \r\n\r\n\u201cInstead, it can be seen and touched in its purest form without harm. I believe the process enhances the lively and colorful nature of watercolors. \r\n\r\nLehotsky refers to the work as \u201cart blocks,\u201d and they can be hung on the wall, placed on a shelf or mantel, or put on a table.\r\n\r\nHer current subjects include fish and birds \u2013 from songbirds to raptors \u2013 and all manner of other animals.\r\n\r\nHer talent surfaced early and she began her art education at a young age.\r\n\r\n\u201cI was nine years old when my mother hired an acclaimed artist from Hungary, who was living near us in St. Albans, to teach me about drawing and painting portraits,\u201d Lehotsky recalled.\r\n\r\nWhen she was sixteen, she entered a statewide art competition and won first place.\r\n\r\nThe prize was an invitation to stay on campus at WVU that following summer and study with master artists and take art history classes from university professors. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIt changed my life,\u201d Lehotsky said, beaming.\r\n\r\n\u201cFrom that point on, I knew what I wanted to do with my life \u2013 paint!\u201d\r\n\r\nLehotsky went to Ohio University\u2019s school of art and design, majored in painting and met her husband, Alexander Lehotsky, who is a retired Social Security executive. She continued her art education at Kent State University while working there as an administrator.\r\n\r\n\u201cI worked at Kent State for almost ten years,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n\u201cAt the same time, I painted at home and like many people in the arts, I started selling my oil paintings at church craft shows and nearby city festivals.\r\n\r\nLehotsky then began travelling across the country to sell her work at art shows, craft shows and galleries.\r\n\r\n\u00a0\u201cI spent 20 years on the road, selling my work that way,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\n\u201cI am most proud of the fact that with my two hands and the sale of my art, I put our son through his bachelor\u2019s degree at Ohio State and helped him pay for his law degree at the University of Kentucky.\u201d\r\n\r\nOver the years, Lehotsky has been honored for her art many times.\r\n\r\nShe received the Yankee Peddler Craftsman of the Year award twice and won several art competitions and awards in shows throughout the country. \r\n\r\nIn addition to her love of painting, she also worked as the director of a community art center and gallery, and wrote numerous federal, state, and local grants to support art projects and programs in her community.\r\n\r\n\u201cOne was from the esteemed Ohio Humanities Council for a grant that I wrote and implemented on the art and history of the Underground Railroad in Southeast Ohio,\u201d she said. \u201cThat exhibit had to be extended several times since thousands of people came from far and wide to see it. \r\n\r\n\u201cAlong with historians in the field, I was asked to testify at a Congressional Committee in Washington to support the preservation of UGRR sites throughout the United States.\u201d\r\n\r\nShe has participated in the Columbus Ohio Art Festival, Three Rivers Art Festival in Pittsburgh, Yankee Peddler Festival, Sugarloaf Festivals in Gaithersburg, New Jersey, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia; Ripley Art Festival and Richmond Art Festival. \r\n\r\nHer work is on display at the National Folk Art Museum in New York City, and at the Hermitage Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. \r\n\r\nIn 2012, Lehotsky was invited to display her framed watercolors of songbirds and raptors in a one-woman show at the prestigious Glen Helen Atrium Gallery in Yellow Springs, Ohio.\r\n\r\nHer brilliant bird portraits are currently on display in several galleries and shops in Ohio and Virginia.\r\n\r\nThe Lehotskys were living in Murphy, North Carolina, when they began to look for a new place to live \u2013 someplace where Al could enjoy hiking and biking.\r\n\r\n\u201cI really wanted to move back to my home state of West Virginia to be near my family in the Charleston area,\u201d Lehotsky remembered. \u201cI had seen a TV show where they featured bike enthusiasts who rode in a bike club in Lewisburg.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe checked it out and found that Greenbrier and Pocahontas County had the Greenbrier River Trail that goes from Caldwell to Cass for more than 75 miles.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy husband, a biking enthusiast, was intrigued, so we visited Lewisburg and felt it would be a good place for us to spend the rest of our lives.\r\n\r\n\u201cAl walks our dog, Murphy, twice a day on the trail and he runs on it almost every day and bikes in good weather.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe couple settled in and Lehotsky began to explore the art scene in the area.\r\n\r\nIn December 2020, her work was accepted at Tamarack.\r\n\r\n\u201cBeing a Tamarack artist has been one of my greatest achievements, and I\u2019m so proud that my paintings are often on display in the Dickerson Gallery there,\u201d she explained.\r\n\r\nLehotsky also joined the Pocahontas County Artisan Co-Op.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nIt came about, like so many of life\u2019s important moments, through a chance meeting.\r\n\r\nNot long after they\u2019d moved to Lewisburg, they went to the Lewisburg Farmer\u2019s Market and ran into Brenda and Woody Harman, artisans from Pocahontas County.\r\n\r\nThe Harmons were demonstrating their work \u2013 Brenda\u2019s brooms and Woody\u2019s ironwork \u2013and, as they were members of the PCAC, they had Pocahontas County Artisans Co-Op fliers on their table.\r\n\r\n\u201cI asked her a lot of questions about the Co-op and decided to go to Marlinton and look it over,\u201d Lehotsky recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cI had spent six years in Murphy, in our log cabin, painting birds, and it was wonderful, but there were no artist co-ops and no galleries within\u00a0a hundred miles \u2013 no outlets for my work. \u00a0 \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cSo to find an artisans co-op in a town so close to our new home was an absolute answer to a prayer,\u201d she said, smiling.\r\n\r\n\u201cNow my goal is to reach out to other West Virginia artists to share some of the skills and experiences I\u2019ve had over a lifetime of working in the arts.\r\n\r\n\u201cI am also looking forward to learning from them for the same reasons. \r\n\r\n\u201cWhat gives me the most satisfaction is creating something that engages the viewer and helps me grow as an artist,\u201d the artist mused.\r\n\r\nKathryn Lehotsky\u2019s remarkably lifelike and unusual nature watercolor paintings are available at both Pocahontas County Artisan galleries \u2013 4th Avenue Gallery in the depot in Marlinton and in Cass at the Shops of \u00a0Leatherbark Ford gallery.\r\n\r\nThey are also available at Anne Walker\u2019s shop, Handmade West Virginia, on Droop Mountain.\r\n
