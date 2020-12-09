Alvon Ryder

Alvon James Ryder, 59, of Buckeye, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown.

Born June 18, 1961, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Vinton Ryder and Ruth Barrett Wilfong.

Alvon was of the Baptist faith and a 911 dispatcher for Pocahontas County.

He is survived by his brother, Charles Wilfong, and wife, Lois, of Hillsboro; and nephew, Hunter Wilfong, of Buckhannon.

Graveside service was held Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Ruckman Cemetery with Dr. Sue Hollandsworth and Shawn Dunbrack officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to the Hillsboro Fire Department, PO Box 81, Hillsboro, WV 24946

