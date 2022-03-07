Alice \u201cLouise\u201d Davis Riley, age 75, loving mother of four and wife of 57 years to husband James Allen Riley, of Arbovale, passed from this life to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. at the Arbovale Cemetery Annex with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Arbovale United Methodist Church, 236 Old Rt. 28 Rd., Box 501, Arbovale WV 24915\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at <a href="http:\/\/www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com">WallaceandWallaceFH.com<\/a>
Leave a Reply