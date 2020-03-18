Albert Shultz

Albert Franklin Shultz, age 94, husband of Maxine V. Shultz, of Mill Gap, Virginia, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Born December 7, 1925, at the old Shultz home place in Mill Gap, Virginia, he was a son of the late John Ashby and Mary Margaret Gum Shultz.

Albert was a patriot and proud veteran who served with honor in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his time in the Army, he went on to become an owner-operator of Allegheny Hardwoods, Inc., an occupation he truly loved and one that suited him well. He and his wife had owned and operated Mill Gap Supply, raised both cattle and sheep, and in his later years drove a school bus for Highland County Public Schools.

Throughout the years, Albert provided many jobs in the community and will be well remembered for always possessing a life-long respect and fondness for all those he had employed. In much the same manner, he held a special place in his heart for the many children who had been on his bus route.

Albert was a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon and Elder, Charter member of the Mill Gap Ruritan Club, member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #1530, and held membership with the former V.F.W Post 9666.

Additionally, Albert served many years as trustee of Green Hill Cemetery, member of the Highland County Fair Association, and was a past member of the Highland County School Board.

Having a wealth of knowledge, Albert was a local historian and enjoyed telling stories and educating people about Highland County’s history. He also enjoyed hunting, being around his hunting cohorts at camp, as well as being outdoors fishing, ginsenging and digging ramps. Albert also loved fox chasing, attending fairs and square dances, or simply taking a ride through the countryside.

To his family he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and provider. And to the community of Highland, he will be fondly remembered as a champion and life-long promoter of the county and all it has to offer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Everett “Shorty” Stewart Shultz; and sisters, Mary Lydia Graham, Ulreca Gum Shultz and Capitola Black Shultz.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughters, Capitola “Cappie” Shultz Hull, of Hightown, Virginia, Sherry Shultz Sullenberger, and husband, Robin, of Mill Gap, Virginia, and Mary Shultz Moomaw, and husband, Kevin, of Orkney Springs, Virginia; grandchildren, John Ira Hull, and wife, Kim, of Mt. Sidney, Virginia, Jacob Franklin Hull, and wife, Amy, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Drew Sullenberger, of Falls Church, Virginia, Capitola Black Jackson, and husband, Colby, of Monterey, Virginia, Margaret Conn Moomaw, of Arlington, Virginia, and Elizabeth Stewart Moomaw, of Orkney Springs, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Tobin and Bennett Hull, Hayden, Jayden and Jackson Hull, and Dyer and Lenny Jackson; as well as a special cousin, Kring Campbell, of Staunton, Virginia.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

As a man who loved children more and more as he aged, and in honor of his special friend, “Little Sarge Brady,” the family requests memorial donations be made to the Highland Children’s House, PO Box 527, Monterey, VA 24465.

Letters of condolences may be mailed to Maxine Shultz, Serenity House, Bridgewater Home, 302 N. 2nd Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.

Online condolences may be made at www.obaughfuneralhome.com